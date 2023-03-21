INDIA

Andhra government issues gazette notification for new zone in Amaravati

NewsWire
0
0

In a controversial move, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday declared a new zone R-5 in Amravati.

The state government issued a gazette notification to create an R-5 zone to provide houses to poor people over 900 acres.

The move has angered the farmers who are already protesting the decision of the state government to develop three state capitals.

Amaravati farmers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) said the decision was taken without consulting the farmers. They plan to challenge it in the High Court.

It was in October last year that the government had amended the Amaravati master plan in order to provide houses to poor people over 900 acres of land spread across in four villages.

The farmers had challenged the amendment in the court and on the direction of the court authorities had organised a meeting in the villages. The farmers had totally opposed the order.

However, ignoring the objection of farmers the government has now gone ahead by issuing the notification.

Earlier efforts by the government to allot lands proved futile as pro-Amaravati farmers had filed a petition and the High Court cancelled the order. Following this, the YSRC government had amended the APCRDA Act to provide house sites.

The new zone-R-5-in the capital region will be within the boundaries of Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru, Kuragallu in Mangalagiri mandal, and Manddam and Ainavolu villages in Thullur mandal.

Amaravati farmers feel that the new zone will change the status of the capital region and affect their interests.

20230321-220404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Looking back at Pandit persecution: Hounding of frightened pigeons

    ‘Bhagwat inciting violence against Muslims with his rhetoric’, alleges Oppn leaders

    Farah Khan shares throwback pic with ‘my guru’ Michael Jackson

    Godavari, Krishna in spate in Telangana