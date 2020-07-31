Andhra government to pay cash incentive to plasma donors

Amaravati, July 31, July 31 (IANS) In a bid to promote plasma donation by patients cured of Covid-19, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to pay cash incentive to the donors. The government is also initiating steps to bring in transparency in the availability of beds and providing care to the infected persons.

At a review meeting on Covid-19 remedial steps on Friday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that Rs 5,000 be paid to every plasma donor who have recovered from Covid-19. He also instructed the officials to prepare SOPs for better medical facilities and sought details of bed strength and the availability of help desks in the hospitals identified for Covid treatment in every district.

He also called for displaying all the details on a black board in the hospitals and in digitised form wherever possible.

Medical and Health Minister Alla Nani, Special Chief Secretary (medical and health) Jawahar Reddy and other officials participated in the meeting.

A state health department official said that the Chief Minister directed the officials to strictly monitor four aspects, namely medicines, treatment, food and hygiene in the 138 Covid hospitals in the state. The official stated that 36,778 beds are available in 138 hospitals at present.

–IANS

pvn/arm