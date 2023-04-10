INDIALIFESTYLE

Andhra govt to lay foundation stone of Bhogapuram airport on May 3

NewsWire
0
0

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Greenfield International airport at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam on May 3.

State Minister for Information Technology, Industries and Infrastructure Gudivada Amarnath announced this on Monday.

He visited the land where the airport will come up at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district.

The Minister said the construction of the airport would fulfill a long-cherished dream of the people in northern region of Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister went around the land where the trumpet highway will be built and where the Chief Minister will address the public meeting after laying foundation stone.

He discussed the arrangements for the meeting with leaders of the ruling YSRCP and officials.

After the meeting, Amarnath told mediapersons that the development of the airport is a prestigious project for the state government. He said all arrangements have been made which are required before laying the foundation stone.

The Minister revealed that the airport will come up in an area of 2,200 acre. The government has already acquired 2,195 acre and the remaining land will be acquired soon.

Amarnath assured the people that the government will fulfill the assurances given to them. He said the construction of the airport would be completed in 24 to 30 months.

GMR Group is constructing the airport and it has announced plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore. Its Chairman G. Mallikharjuna Rao stated recently that the airport work would begin by the end of May.

The airport would initially have the capacity to serve six million passengers and ultimately cater to 40 million passengers annually.

Rao also exuded confidence that the construction of the airport at Bhogapuram would spur economic activity in the northern region of Andhra Pradesh.

Citing the example of Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad, he said the brisk economic activity in and around the airport created many livelihood opportunities and hoped that the same kind of development would take place in the north Andhra region.

20230410-164408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat police to probe illegal migration to US after man falls...

    BJP vs AAP in Ghazipur after Kejriwal visits landfill site

    Pak moves to curb mob killings after lynching of Sri Lankan...

    UP Panchayat polls a litmus test for parties