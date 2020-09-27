Andhra Guv condoles Jaswant’s death, recalls his contribution

Amaravati, Sep 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday condoled the death of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh and recalled his contribution to public life.

“The Andhra Governor expressed his profound grief and sadness at the passing away of Jaswant Singh, a founding member of BJP, on Sunday,” said an official from Harichandan’s office.

The Governor recalled that Singh served first as an Army officer and later as a Rajya Sabha member for five terms and Lok Sabha member for four terms.

“Singh served as a Union Minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and held several important portfolios such as external affairs, finance, and defence,” he said.

According to Harichandan, the state Value Added Tax (VAT) was introduced during Singh’s tenure as the Finance Minister between 2002 and 2004.

He prayed to Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateshwara for peace to Singh’s soul, offering his condolences to the bereaved family.

Singh passed away in Delhi on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 82.

–IANS

