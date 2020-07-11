Andhra highs: 1,813 new corona cases, 1,168 cured patients

Amaravati, July 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported yet another all-time high of 1,813 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour cycle ending 9 am on Saturday, the fourth time this week that a record high has been breached. On the positive side, the day also witnessed a high of 1,168 patients cured of Covid-19 and discharged.

On Friday, the state had recorded 1,608 positive cases, 1,555 on Thursday and 1,322 on Monday.

The new cases include 38 returnees from outside Andhra Pradesh, health officials said.

Andhra Pradesh’s total corona cases crossed the 27K-mark to touch 27,235 cases on Saturday.

The new cases were reported from all 13 districts in the state. Anantapur district topped with 311 cases, followed by Chittoor with 300, Kurnool with 229, Srikakulam with 204, East Godavari with 143, and Krishna with 123 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 20,590 more tests, as against 21,020 samples tested in the 24-hour cycle ending Friday morning.

As many as 1,168 more persons were discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres in the state. The cured patients now total 14,393.

As of Saturday, 12,533 coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals and designated Covid treatment centres in the state.

A total of 17 deaths were reported from the state — Kurnool four, Guntur and Vizianagaram three each, Krishna and Nellore two each, and Kadapa, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam one death each. The total corona death toll in Andhra Pradesh was 309 on Saturday morning.

The number of coronavirus cases among returnees from other states rose by two. Returnees from Telangana continue to dominate this category, with 22 of the 34 cases returnees from the neighbouring Telugu state. There were also four positive cases from among Odisha returnees. Similarly, three returnees each from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and one each from Delhi and Karnataka are among corona positive patients.

As of Saturday, 2,385 state returnees have so far tested positive while there are 690 active cases in this category. As many as 1,695 persons have recovered till date.

On Saturday morning, four new cases were reported from among foreign returnees — two returnees from Kuwait, one from Saudi Arabia and one from the USA.

The total tally in this category is 428, with 299 patients cured and discharged. As of Saturday, 129 patients in this category are under treatment in hospitals.

