Andhra Pradesh disaster management authority Special Commissioner K. Kanna Babu issued a weather warning of thunderbolts to farmers, farm labourers and cattle rearers in the four districts of Kurnool, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa.

He issued the warning on Tuesday evening for the mandals of Kotthapalle, Pagidyala, Juupadubangla, Atmakuru, Midturu, Velugodu, Nandikotkuru, Panyam, Orvakallu, Betamcherla, Veldurti, Sanjamala, Ouku, Done and Pyapli in Kurnool.

In Anantapur district, the warning has been issued to Roddam, Ramagiri, Kanaganapalli, Guntakallu and Singanamala.

Likewise, Munchingiputtu, Araku Valley, Dumbriguda and Pedabayalu mandals in Visakhapatnam also received the thunderbolts warning.

In Kadapa district, Mailavaram, Peddamudiyam and the adjoining villages got the warning.

As a safety measure, the Special Commissioner advised farmers, farm labourers, shepherds and others not to stay in open places or under the trees.

“Take refuge in safe buildings,” Babu added.

This is the second day of thunderbolts warning in the southern state.

Meanwhile, the Met department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning to occur very likely in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Thursday.

–IANS

sth/rs