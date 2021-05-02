Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 23,920 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 11,45,022, health officials said.

As many as 83 more people died due to Covid, taking the state’s toll to 8,136.

Chittoor reported the highest day tally of 2,945 cases, followed by East Godavari with 2,831 cases, Srikakulam with 2,724 cases, Kurnool with 2,516, and Guntur with 2,384 cases.

The districts reporting more than 1,000 cases each, include West Godavari with 1,997 cases, Visakhapatnam with 1,938 cases, Prakasam with 1,378 cases, Anantapur with 1,303 cases, YSR Kadapa with 1,055 cases, and Nellore with 1,011 cases.

Of the two districts reporting sub-thousand cases, Krishna reported 989 cases while Vizianagaram with 849 cases figured at the bottom of the chart.

Authorities said 1,14,299 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

–IANS

pvn/sdr/