Andhra Pradesh has logged 5,646 new Covid cases and 50 deaths during the 24 hour period ending 9 a.m. on Sunday.

A total of 1,00,001 samples were tested during the period.

With this, the cumulative number of cases jumped to 18,50,563, while the fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 12,319. According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, Chittoor district accounted for 11 deaths during the 24 hour period.

Seven people succumbed to the virus in West Godavari followed by six in Guntur, five in East Godavari, four in Srikakulam, three each in Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Krishna, and Prakasam, two each in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam, and one in Nellore.

During the last 24 hours, East Godavari district reported a maximum number of cases at 1,098. According to the bulletin, 890 new cases were traced in Chittoor, 761 in West Godavari, 441 in Krishna, and 396 in Srikakulam.

Authorities have so far conducted 2,11,50,847 tests so far.

The 24 hour period also saw 7,772 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative number of recovered people rose to 17,75,176.

The number of active cases has dropped to 63,068.

–IANS

ms/vd