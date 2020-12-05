Andhra logs 630 new Covid cases amid rising recoveries

Andhra Pradesh has registered 630 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.71 lakh, even as 882 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber fresh cases on Saturday.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours at 97, followed by West Godavari (90), Chittoor (89), Guntur (85) East Godavari (64), Visakhapatnam (40), Prakasam (35), Nellore (32), Anantapur (29), Kadapa (28), Vizianagaram (24), Srikakulam (12) and Kurnool (5).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.22 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh has a Covid positivity rate of 8.42 per cent, higher than the national average of 6.59 per cent.

On Saturday, 882 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.58 lakh, narrowing the gap between total number of infections and recoveries. Of the 8.71 lakh cases, active cases have plummeted to 6,166.

With 57,132 more Covid tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1 crore-mark to reach 1.03 crore.

Per million population, the state tested 1.93 lakh samples for the virus, significantly higher than the national average of 1.05 lakh.

–IANS

sth/arm