Andhra logs 7,000 Covid cases amid rising recoveries

Amaravati, Sep 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 7,293 new Covid positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 6.68 lakh, even as 9,125 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Saturday.

As usual, East Godavari district registered the highest number of infections with 1,011 cases, swelling the district’s tally to 93,184.

Among other places, Chittoor accounted for 975 cases, followed by West Godavari (922), Prakasam (620), Kadapa (537), Anantapur (513), Nellore (466), Visakhapatnam (450) and Krishna (450).

Of the 6.68 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 65,794.

Two districts, East Godavari and Prakasam, are battling more than 10,000 cases each. East Godavari has 10,856 and Prakasam has 10,485 cases.

In the past 24 hours, Covid deaths rose by 57 in the southern state, increasing the statewide toll to 5,663.

However, the positive phenomenon of more recoveries continues to occur in Andhra as 9,125 more patients recovered from the virus, increasing the total recoveries to 5.9 lakhs.

