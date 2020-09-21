Andhra logs lesser corona cases than recoveries

Amaravati, Sep 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh has registered 6,235 new coronavirus cases, lesser than those recorded in the past few days, even as the state’s total tally rose to 6.31 lakh on Monday.

Covid recoveries continue to outnumber infections. On Monday, 10,502 more patients recovered from the virus, increasing the total recoveries to 5.5 lakh

As a consequence, active cases continued to decrease, totalling 74,518 now.

In the past 24 hours, only East Godavari district logged more than 1,000 new infections at 1,262 cases, raising the district’s tally to 87,769 cases as it continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic.

West Godavari accounted for 962 new cases, followed by Prakasam (841), Guntur (532), Anantapur (505), Nellore (401), Vizianagaram (395), and Chittoor (362),

Guntur’s tally is just 22 cases shy of the 50,000 mark.

Meanwhile, coronavirus fatalities fell to just 51 on Monday from the usual daily average of around 70 deaths. The new fatalities raised the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 5,410.

–IANS

sth/tsb