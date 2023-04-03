DIASPORAWORLD

Andhra man killed in Boston after being struck by bus

A 47 year-old man from Andhra Pradesh died on the spot after being struck by a bus at Boston’s Logan International Airport where he had gone to pick up a friend.

Massachusetts State Police said Vishwachand Kolla of Lexington was standing outside his car near the curb of Terminal B last week when a Dartmouth Transportation motor coach hit and dragged him, along with the driver’s side of his SUV, CBS News reported.

An off-duty nurse rushed to help Kolla but the father of two died at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the bus driver, a 54-year-old woman who is assisting the police with investigations, and has declined any medical attention.

After the accident, the passengers were rushed off the bus and all bus service was canceled for the rest of the night at Terminal B.

“Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening’s incident at Logan Airport. We’re working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information,” Dartmouth Coach said in a statement.

Massachusetts State Police said the investigation is on, and no criminal charges have been filed at the moment.

Kolla was a data scientist by profession and has most recently worked at Takeda as a Data Analytics Director, according to his obituary.

He had worked as a Management Consultant at John Hancock, Deloitte, Boston Consulting Group, IBM and Sun Microsystems.

He was also an active member of Telugu and Indian communities in the Greater Boston area including NRI Vasavi Association and Telugu Association of Greater Boston.

“Vishwa was a philanthropist who put others before himself and led a minimalistic lifestyle. He was a deeply spiritual person who committed his life to Vedic and Spiritual living, his obituary read.

Last month, Plainsboro resident Sreekanth Digala, also hailing from Andhra Pradesh, died after he was struck by an inter-city train in New Jersey.

