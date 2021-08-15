Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said the state is marching ahead in all sectors.

After hoisting the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, he said during the last 26 months his government took steps to create an environment to give all sections of the people their due rights.

He recalled that during his 3,648 kilometers long padayatra, he found that farmers and weaker sections of the society were expecting additional support, students want not just right to education but right to English medium education, women seeking safety and security, while the poor expecting better health services and hoped for a transparent system without any corruption. He stated that the decisions taken in the last 26 months have changed the course of the state’s history, paving way for a better society.

Listing out the welfare schemes, he said the government has spent Rs 83,000 crore on agriculture alone, which includes providing quality electricity for 9-hours a day, Rs 13,500 every year under Rythu Bharosa, Rs 1,261 crore towards zero interest crop loans.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government has spent Rs 33,000 crore on paddy procurement, and paid previous government’s dues of Rs 960 crore on paddy purchase, Rs 9,000 crore for free electricity and Rs 384 crore for seed arrears. Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) have been set up in every village to assist the farmer from seeds to sale.

The chief minister said that 1.3 lakh permanent jobs were provided with the establishment of Village and Ward Secretariats, taking governance right to the village level offering over 500 services. Almost 2.7 lakh volunteers are doing door-to-door delivery of pensions to every eligible person on the first of every month.

On the education front, the government aims to ensure that every student at least gets a professional degree, without dropping their studies due to financial burden and in this regard, in the last 26 months, the State government has spent Rs 26,677 crore on education.

The English medium has been introduced to bring out the youngsters ready to face the competitive world and seize opportunities. Through Nadu-Nedu, the look of all government schools and colleges in the state were refurbished as a corporate school, where Rs 3,669 crore has been spent on 15,715 schools in phase-1. Also, the students in government schools are being given Jagananna Vidya Kanuka with three pairs of uniforms, school bag, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, work books, belts, shoes, socks, along with an English-Telugu dictionary right on the day of school reopens. Healthy and tasty midday meals are provided to the children everyday under Jagananna Gorumuddha, which is costing around Rs 1,600 crore every year.

The chief minister stated that various welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara, Jala Kala, Kapu Nestam, Nethanna Nestham, were brought, besides Disha Act for the economic, social and political empowerment of women. In the true spirit of the Constitution we are providing opportunities to all and are ensuring social justice through the implementation of Nava Ratnalu to uplift the weaker sections in an unprecedented manner, despite financial constraints, he said.

Referring to Covid-19 pandemic, he said the government improved the medicare services across the State, and fought against the pandemic by testing, tracing and treating. Treatment for Covid has been brought under Aarogyasri to make it accessible for more people. Like no other government in the country, the State has been depositing Rs 10 lakh for children who lost their parents in the pandemic.

Also, for the first of its kind, the government provided week offs for the Police department, hiked salaries for almost 7 lakh employees and gave 27 per cent IR for the government employees. In the last 26 months, 94,000 outsourced employees have been recruited through APCOS and provided over 6.03 lakh jobs. In the nominated posts, 50 per cent reservation was given to the women and have set up 56 corporations specifically for BCs.

“We have faced many challenges in the last one and a half years and experienced the worst circumstances ever in human history. Due to Covid, the State revenue has decreased and the expenditure increased unexpectedly. Even in the hard times, no welfare scheme was put on hold, and every single rupee was given directly to the people in a way that is free from corruption and discrimination,” he said.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying that this government belongs to the people, where he is only here to provide services. He said that the state is moving forward setting the best example for fraternity, justice, equality and democracy.

Legislative Council Protem Chairman Balasubramaniam, Assembly Speaker Tamineni Sitaram, ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Mekathoti Sucharitha, Kodali Venkatswara Rao, Vellampalli Srinivas, officials and other dignitaries were present at the event.

