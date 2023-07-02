A female student of a private medical college in Andhra Pradesh died by suicide on Sunday.

Chaitanya (23), a house surgeon, hanged herself in her hostel room at Narayana Medical College in Nellore.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the college hostel and shifted the body for autopsy.

The student hailed from Palasa in Srikakulam district and was staying in the college hostel. She got married only two months ago. Police suspect that the student ended her life due to domestic problems.

Police said they have registered a case and took up further investigation.

