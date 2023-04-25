INDIA

Andhra municipal chairman takes bath in front of office

NewsWire
0
1

In a novel protest over alleged corruption in Tadipatri municipality in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy took a bath in front of the municipal office on Tuesday.

Prabhakar Reddy, a leader of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), sat on a chair and took a bath in front of the municipal office.

He along with TDP councilors were on a sit-in at the municipal office since Monday, demanding action against the corrupt.

Prabhakar Reddy, a former MLA, spent the night under a tent along with other protesters.

After his bath, he continued his sit-in.

TDP leaders and workers from surrounding areas reached there to express solidarity with him.

TDP councilors on Monday launched a protest against corruption in the municipality. They alleged that the municipal commissioner and other officials were not taking any action.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. They also cooked the food at the protest camp at the municipal office.

The TDP councilors demanded that the commissioner take responsibility for the theft of diesel and tyres from the municipal office.

They alleged that the commissioner was ignoring irregularities being committed by the ruling party YSR Congress. Later, Prabhakar Reddy also joined the protesters at the camp.

Earlier, the municipal chairman was kept under house arrest when he was to stage a protest over illegal sand mining in Penna river.

The police stopped him from leaving for Peddapur to inspect the banks of the river where sand is being illegally mined.

Prabhakar Reddy, however, managed to leave the house and sat on a road to protest the police action.

He was later detained and shifted to a police station.

20230425-113004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha nominates special representatives to facilitate evacuation of Odia people

    Samsung offer 20-yr warranty on some of its products in India

    Is the govt crossing the Rubicon in the appointment of judges?...

    After CRPF, Delhi Police reiterates Rahul Gandhi breached security protocol