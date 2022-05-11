INDIA

Andhra opens 454 relief camps in districts likely to be affected by ‘Asani’

The Andhra Pradesh government has opened 454 relief camps in seven districts which are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in Bay of Bengal.

The state government will provide Rs 2,000 to every family or Rs 1,000 to every individual who comes to the relief camps.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the cyclone situation with district collectors and superintendents of police.

He directed the officials to ensure that no casualties were suffered. He said the people from low-lying areas should be evacuated and their requirements be taken care of.

He asked the officials to equip relief camps with essential commodities and diesel generators.

“This year the cyclone can be handled better as the districts have been divided and smaller areas are being maintained,” Reddy said while referring to the creation of 13 new districts last month to take the total number to 26.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said the cyclonic storm lay centered about 40 km from Machilipatnam, 140 km from Kakinada and 280 km from Visakhapatnam. It is likely to make landfall near Antarvedi in the next few hours.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is likely to move north eastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening and emerge into westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night.

It is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by May 12 morning. The cyclonic storm is under the continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Machilipatnam, it said.

