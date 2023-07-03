INDIA

Andhra Police officer dies by suicide

A police officer died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Monday.

Tadipatri town Circle Inspector Ananda Rao (52) hanged himself at his residence in the early hours of the day.

He had been serving as Tadipatri CI for the last nine months. According to police, the CI killed himself at his rented house at CPI Colony in Tadipatri town.

Preliminary investigations by the police show that the police officer resorted to the extreme step due to marital discord.

Ananda Rao and his wife Anuradha were having frequent fights for the last few days.

There was a heated argument between them on Sunday night. After his wife and both sons went to sleep, the CI hanged himself.

According to family members, the police officer was under severe work stress for the last three months. He was transferred from Kadapa to Tadipatri in September last year.

He originally hailed from Chandragiri in Chittoor district. Police registered a case of suicide and took up further investigation.

