Andhra police officer’s daredevil chase on car bonnet

Amaravati, Aug 29 (IANS) In a scene straight from an action movie, a police officer of Andhra Pradesh risked his life to chase the offenders by holding on to the bonnet of their moving car.

The CCTV footage shows the police officer’s daring act even as the offenders tried to escape. The incident that occurred on Friday in Pulivendula town of Kadapa district, the home district of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to police, Sub-Inspector C. Gopinath Reddy and his staff were conducting vehicle checks when they noticed a car. On seeing the police, the car driver slowed down the vehicle and then suddenly increased the speed and hit the SI in an attempt to kill him.

The SI fell down on the car bonnet while the accused tried to escape by racing the vehicle. The police officer held on to the bonnet. As the front windshield was broken, the SI tried to enter into the moving car but the co-passenger in the vehicle pushed him. Meanwhile, the accused noticed a police vehicle following them. They stopped the car and escaped into the fields.

The SI received minor injuries on his stomach, right leg and also on both elbows. The car, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with Telangana registration number, was being used to smuggle liquor. The police seized 80 liquor bottles from the car.

Police have booked the accused for attempt to murder and launched a hunt. A case has been booked at Pulivendula Urban Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353, 307 r/w 34 IPC and section 34 of AP Excise Act.

One of the accused has been identified as Vuppuluri Nageswar Reddy, 32, a resident of Kadapa district.

The action of the SI has won praise from all. Kapada district Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan and other senior officials have lauded his effort in chasing the offenders by risking his life.

