A police officer in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district, who was found using a car seized in a ganja smuggling case, has been transferred.

Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Sunil has been shifted to the police headquarters.

The action was taken after a senior IPS officer from the office of Director General of Police submitted a report after an inquiry.

Sunil was found using a car seized in July last year in a ganja (cannabis) smuggling case. This came to light last week when the car, in which the DSP was travelling along with his family members, met with an accident in Visakhapatnam.

The car was seized when some persons smuggling ganja had escaped leaving behind the vehicle. It was kept at Anakapalle rural police station.

The number plate of the seized vehicle was changed with another number plate and it was allegedly being used by the police officer for personal purposes for the last four months.

The Superintendent of Police had also received other complaints against the DSP. Aftera probe by a senior officer, he was transferred.

