The Andhra Pradesh Police tracked a missing oxygen tanker and ensured its delivery on time, thus saving the lives of nearly 400 patients on Friday.

A Vijayawada-bound tanker carrying 18 tonnes oxygen from Odisha went missing late Thursday. According to police, the oxygen supply was critical for nearly 400 patients undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. Hospital authorities were waiting for the tanker.

However, the tracking system failed and within minutes, Vijayawada Police Commissioner alerted all the Superintendents of Police who have jurisdiction on the Odisha-Vijayawada route.

All the alerted units of Andhra Pradesh Police swung into action and traced the missing tanker at a dhaba in Dharmavaram in East Godavari district.

Investigation revealed that the driver had stopped at the dhaba due to fatigue caused by the number of trips driven by him. Understanding the situation, orders were given by higher officials to the local police to ensure that an experienced home guard accompanies the driver throughout the journey and that the tanker is escorted to the destination using the ‘green channel’, as soon as possible.

Due to the proactive steps taken by the police force, the oxygen reached GGH Vijayawada on time and the patients could continue their fight against Covid-19.

–IANS

