Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team for the successful launch of the largest rocket LVM3 carrying 36 satellites for Oneweb’s second venture propelling India’s capability on global space technology.

The success of LVM3-M3/Oneweb India 2 Mission stands as a milestone in Indian Space history, the Chief Minister said and wished ISRO all success in future endeavours.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also congratulated ISRO chairman and team for the successfull launch. She tweeted that this has once again demonstrated capabilities of ISRO scientists to make ‘our nation proud on the visionary path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’.

ISRO on Sunday successfully launched India’s largest Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket/OneWeb India-2 Mission with 36 satellites onboard from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The 36 first generation satellites weighing 5,805 kgs will be placed into a 450 kms circular orbit with an inclination of about 87.4 degree.

The LVM-III will deploy 36 satellites of the UK-based Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The OneWeb Group Company has inked a contract with ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd to launch 72 satellites into LEO.

