Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday flagged off 175 veterinary ambulances.

The ambulances, costing Rs 143 crore, were flagged off from the Chief Minister’s camp office here.

These vehicles have been launched under the first phase of Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services.

The state government has already announced that a total of 340 veterinary ambulances will be rolled up across the state at a cost of Rs 278 crore in two phases.

Meanwhile, a group of students studying at Bendapudi Zilla Parishad High School in Thondangi mandal of East Godavari district met Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

They interacted with the Chief Minister and expressed their views in English with fluency.

They said programmes like ‘Nadu Nedu’ in Government schools, and introduction of English as medium of instruction were really great and the Chief Minister is their ideal for implementing such programmes. Jagan Mohan Reddy was impressed and congratulated the students.

