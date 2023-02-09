INDIASPORTS

Andhra Pradesh CM greets Bharat on test debut

NewsWire
0
0

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated Kona Srikar Bharat for making his test cricket debut.

The wicketkeeper batsman made his debut against Australia at the first test match which began Thursday at Nagpur.

“Our very own Kona Bharat is debuting today with the Indian cricket team in the ongoing test against Australia. My congratulations and best wishes to him,” reads a tweet from the official handle of the chief minister.

“The Telugu flag continues to fly high,” it added with the hashtag Telugu pride.

The chief minister posted the picture of Bharat embracing his mother after making the debut.

Former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also wished Bharat on making the debut. “Happy to learn that our very own Kona Bharat will make his debut in the first cricket test against Australia today. I wish him all the very best and look forward to seeing him make our country proud,” wrote Naidu.

Bharat, who hails from Visakhapatnam, was picked ahead of Ishan Kishan for the first test of the four-match Border Gavaskar series. The 29-year-old was handed a test cap by senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara at the Indian team huddle ahead of the toss at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Bharat achieved the first big success on debut when he stumped Marnus Labuschagne off to Jadeja to give India a huge breakthrough when the batter was looking settled to steer the visitors after losing early wickets.

20230209-133005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India declares JeM cadre Ali Kashif Jan as designated terrorist

    ‘To maintain majesty of law’: SC sentences Vijay Mallya to 4-month...

    UP-Uttarakhand Police file cross FIRs in shootout case

    IPL 2022: Visa cleared, Moeen Ali set to join CSK