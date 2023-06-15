Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday virtually launched 4G services in remote areas of the state from his official residence here.

The Chief Minister formally launched the operations of 100 Jio towers established by the Reliance Group.

Interacting with the District Collectors, public representatives and officials through video conferencing enabled by the new towers, the Chief Minister said it would also help all houses in remote areas acquire internet connectivity.

He thanked the Telecommunications Department at the Centre, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Airtel for extending the services to remote corners.

He said 209 remote corner villages would receive the 4G services. He observed that government services would now be implemented with more quality and perfection.

Reliance has established 85 towers in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, 10 in Parvatipuram Manyam district, three in Annamayya district and two in YSR district. These towers would soon be upgraded to 5G.

As part of the efforts to take the broadband services to every nook and corner of the state, government has tied up with the Universal Service Obligation Fund to establish the towers in collaboration with Reliance Group.

Under the programme, mobile cell towers would be established in 2,849 places out of which government has already handed over land for establishing towers at 2,463 places. By December, the towers would be established at all these places.

Government, in coordination with the Centre and other agencies, has provided all facilities to the Reliance Industries in establishing these towers aiming at extending 4G services to 5,459 houses in remote areas which do not have the mobile facility. These towers would help internet users download data at 150 MPBS and upload it with 50 MPBS speed.

Village Secretariats, RBKs, village clinics and schools also will acquire broadband services, the Chief Minister said, adding that implementation of welfare schemes, e-learning, health services, e-crop booking and distribution of ration would also become easier now.

Several public representatives including MP G. Madhavi, Aruku MLA Ch. Phalguna, Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar and some tribal representatives interacted with the Chief Minister virtually from Bhimavaram of Hukumpeta Mandal.

Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi and ITDA PO V. Abhishek from Subbulu village of G. Madugula Mandalam and Parvatipuram Manyam district Collector Nishant Kumar, Kurupam MLA P. Pushpa Srivani and some other people’s representatives interacted with the Chief Minister from Sickal Bai village.

IT, Electronics and Communications Minister G. Amarnath, Chief Secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, IT Secretary K. Sasidhar, senior officials and representatives of Jio were also present.

