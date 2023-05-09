Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched a new programme, ‘Jaganannaku Chebudham’ aimed at redressing individual grievances pertaining to government services or schemes.

The Chief Minister launched a toll-free helpline number 1902 which allows citizens to directly call and raise their individual problems with the Chief Minister’s Office.

It is an upgraded version of ‘Spandana’ that aims to proactively reach out to citizens, gather their grievances in a focused manner, and address them in a mission mode. The Chief Minister launched this initiative in the presence of over 1 lakh government officials who were connected via a video call that was arranged in all village and ward secretariats across districts.

“Climbing the ladder brings with it great responsibility. I am not here to rule, but to serve. Starting with me, every government official from top to bottom will be at your service through Jaganannaku Chebudham,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said in his address.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the public, he said: “The government is moving towards finding a solution to every problem that a citizen can have. This grievance redressal helpline under the Jaganannaku Chebudham program aims to resolve individual grievances relating to any government service or schemes in the most effective manner. Calling 1902 brings the grievance directly to my attention and I consider your problem as mine.”

With this toll-free number, individuals can quickly and easily raise governance-related grievances that are impacting them and their families. In addition to lodging grievances, citizens can also make inquiries about government services and welfare schemes from the comfort of their own homes.

The government claimed that through this initiative it has provided an effective option for individuals to simply call and share their concerns directly with the CM’s Office.

The government has also formed PMUs (Project Monitoring Units) to ensure timely and effective resolution of citizens’ issues. These special monitoring teams will work at various levels of government from the state-level to the mandal-level to regularly follow up and monitor the redressal process.

These teams are directly scrutinized by the Chief Minister’s Office, ensuring that every grievance receives the attention and action it deserves. With the support of PMUs, the government aims to address all citizen grievances raised on the helpline to be promptly taken up by the authorities concerned with the utmost care and attention. The citizens are also given a follow-up feedback call after their grievance has been resolved, officials said.

Furthermore, if a citizen feels that their issue needs to be revisited, the government will reopen the case and escalate it to a senior officer to ensure that every concern is addressed in the best possible manner, they added.

20230509-202802