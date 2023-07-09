INDIA

Andhra Pradesh CM lays foundation stone for three Oberoi hotels

Andhra Pradesh  Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of three 7-star Oberoi Hotels in the state.

These hotels are coming up at Gandikota in YSR Kadapa district, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

The groundbreaking ceremony held at Gandikota is a follow-up of the MoU signed with the Oberoi Group at the Global Investors Summit at Visakhapatnam in March 2023.

Senior officials on behalf of the Government and Vikram Oberoi, MD of Oberoi Group had exchanged MoU in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Participating in the Bhoomi Puja, the Chief Minister said that it would help Gandikota, known as the Grand Canyon of India, find a place on the world tourism map.

“It would provide direct and indirect employment to 500 to 800 persons besides boosting development in and around Gandikota,” he said, adding that the Oberoi Hotel and Resort will play an anchor role and attract more projects.

With the 7-star hotel facility coming up, YSR district will become popular globally, he said adding that he has requested Vikram Oberoi to explore the possibility of setting up a golf course here.

Vikram Oberoi, who also addressed the gathering, expressed hope that the hotel and resort facility coming up at Gandikota would serve as an engine of economic growth and generate employment for the youth.

“As pioneers in developing finest hotels across the world, we would strive to contribute for the growth of the area and the State,” he said and thanked the Chief Minister and the official machinery for extending cooperation.

Tirupati District Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and Visakhapatnam District Collector Dr A. Mallikharjuna also interacted with the Chief Minister virtually and explained about the land and other facilities provided to the Oberoi Group Hotels for the construction of the hotels.

