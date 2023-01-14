INDIALIFESTYLE

Andhra Pradesh CM, wife participate in Sankranti celebrations

NewsWire
0
0

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y. S. Bharati Reddy celebrated Sankranti at the chief minister’s official residence here on Saturday amidst rural ambience and festive spirit.

The Chief Minister extended Sankranti greetings to all Telugu people across the world and wished them well on the occasion.

Reflecting the Sankranti opulence, the chief minister’s official residence was decked up with flowered arches and traditional Muggulu.

The CM and his wife initiated the festivities by breaking the customary coconut at Lord Ganesha temple. Vedic Pundits blessed them by reciting Vedic hymns and presenting them new clothes.

Attired in traditional attire, they walked through the premises greeting the guests individually and accepting their wishes in return. They lit the traditional bonfire.

YSRCP leaders, including Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh and Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu were among the participants.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and his wife performed Go-Puja (cow worship) at the Goshala by garlanding it. On the occasion, they offered Bhiksha to Hari dasu and the Sankranti Gangireddu.

They also inspected the replicas of Village Secretariat, Government School, Village Clinic and Rythu Bharosa Kendram specially erected on the premises.

They also witnessed the dance drama of Srinivasa Kalyanam and listened to the popular numbers Gobbi YelloaGobbi Yello rendered by folk singer Kanakavva and Komma Uyyala by RRR fame singers Prakruti Redy and Harinka Narayan.

20230114-152403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hockey stalwart M.M. Somaya will root for Maharashtra to win National...

    Centre to conduct illegal mining survey in J’khand

    Piyush Jain spends sleepless nights in jail

    ‘Wrong precedent’: Centre on row over R-Day tableaux