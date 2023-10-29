Andhra Pradesh Governor expresses shock over train accident

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed shock over the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district on Sunday, in which six passengers were reported to have lost their lives while several others were left injured.

The Raj Bhavan was informed by the officials that the Visakhapatnam-Palasa special passenger train, while waiting for signal, was hit by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train coming from behind, resulting in the derailment of three bogies.

Nazeer was briefed that necessary relief arrangements have been made and action has been taken by the authorities to shift the injured passengers to the nearby hospitals to provide immediate medical treatment.

The Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

