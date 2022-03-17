The number of unemployed registered in Andhra Pradesh stood at 6,16,689 as on January 2022, according to information provided by the state government in the Legislative Assembly.

The unemployed registered with district employment exchanges included 4,22,055 and 1,94,634 women.

The ministry of skill development and training revealed this in a written reply to opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs Sambasiva Rao, Veeranjaneya Swamy and others.

Among 13 districts, Visakhapatnam has the highest number of unemployed at 98,504, followed by Kurnool at 64,294. Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s native district Kadapa is at third place. The district has 58,837 registered unemployed.

Anantapur district has the lowest number of unemployed – 18,730.

According to data submitted by the central government in Parliament last month, the unemployment rate in Andhra Pradesh was 4.7 per cent.

In November last year, the data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed that the unemployment rate in Andhra Pradesh was 5.4 per cent. The unemployment rate dropped in the state after a surge during the peak Covid period in May-June last year.

After the recent announcement by neighbouring Telangana to fill over 80,000 vacancies in various government departments, the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh have also stepped up the pressure on the state government to fill vacancies.

The TDP has demanded that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfill his election promise to provide 2.30 lakh government jobs.

Last week, Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath told the State Assembly that a total of 66,309 posts are vacant in various government departments.

He revealed that the state has 7,71,177 sanctioned posts. While there were 5,29,868 regular employees, another 1.75 lakh were working on contract and outsourced basis.

He claimed that 1.26 lakh employees were recruited in 2019 in the newly created village and ward secretariats across the state.

