Andhra Pradesh lawmaker Bhageerath Reddy passes away

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council member, Challa Bhageerath Reddy, belonging to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday following a brief illness. He was 46.

The MLC was diagnosed with pneumonia and was shifted to Hyderabad a few days ago for treatment. With his condition deteriorating, he was kept on a ventilator.

Bhageerath Reddy is survived by his wife Sri Lakshmi and two sons.

Hailing from Owk in Nandyal district, he was given the MLC post by the YSRCP after his father Challa Ramakrishna Reddy’s death due to Covid-19 in January last year.

Ramakrishna Reddy was also a member of the upper house of the state legislature. The father-son duo had quit the Congress to join the YSRCP in 2019.

Bhageerath Reddy worked as Kurnool district Congress president from 2003 to 2009. He had worked as All India Youth Congress Secretary between 2007 and 2008.

Bhageerath Reddy’s body will be transported to Nandyal district, where the last rites are likely to be held on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y. S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the untimely death of Bhageerath Reddy.

He recalled that coming from a political family in Owk, Bhageerath was an active leader. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

