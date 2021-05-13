The Andhra Pradesh government has established designated child care institutions (CCI) for children whose parents are either undergoing treatment or have succumbed to the corona virus.

As many as 32 CCIs have been set up as part of this initiative, which addresses the vital issue of children who are left to fend for themselves if both their parents are hospitalised or lose their lives to covid. following the death of both parents, The proactive step was taken by the state government, headed by chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, to ensure that no child is abandoned or deprived of care and attention. The institutions will provide food, shelter and education to these children. For assistance pertaining to these centres, two helpline numbers have been set up, 181 and 1098 respectively. Krithika Batra, Director of Women development, child welfare and zonal development, ssid, “Any child or guardian in need of this assistance can contact these helpline numbers, post which the district level teams will be sent to the residence of the child and transport the child to the nearest child care institution. Based on the preference of the child, they will be handed over either to the kinship care of a suitable guardian, or the child will be moved to the adoption framework.”

The CCI inititiative came to the aid of three siblings after they were recently rescued by a district team. Their father had tested positive and is receiving treatment at a government hospital at Anantapur, while their mother had tested positive as well and is currently taking medication for symptoms. The children’s mother had hoped to send them to their relatives in Hindupur, but the relatives were reluctant. The district team subsewuently placed the three children at the CCI. Andhra Pradesh is the first state to set up institutions of this nature, although the number of children currently facing this plight in the state is significantly low. The state government came up with this initiative, keeping in mind the possibilities of children suffering on account of parents death or hospitalisation.

