INDIA

Andhra Pradesh to introduce semester system in schools

All government-run schools in Andhra Pradesh will have a two-semester system from the next academic year, it was announced Saturday.

The state government has issued an order introducing the two-semester system in all government schools from Class 1 to 9 from the next academic year and for Class 10 from 2024-25.

The semester system is expected to be beneficial for both the students and the teachers. The government hopes that this will make learning more meaningful.

According to the government order, the new system is part of the steps being taken by the state government for the effective implementation of National Educational Policy 2020.

“All the regional joint directors of school education, district educational officers, additional project coordinators of Samagra Shihsha and principals of DIETs in the state are informed that the state will follow the two-semester system from Class I to IX from the academic year 2023-24 and from 2024-25 in respect of Class X,” read the order.

