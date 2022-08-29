INDIA

Andhra Pradesh tops in sedition cases with 29 instances

There has been a decline in sedition cases as per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau.

However, Andhra Pradesh witnessed 29 sedition cases in 2021 despite not recording a single case in 2020.

Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Haryana and Assam are the states from where sedition cases were reported.

National Crime Records Bureau data said that a total of 69 sedition cases were registered in 2021, as compared to 66 cases in 2020.

In 2021, Andhra Pradesh reported the highest number of sedition cases at 29, followed by Nagaland and Manipur (7 each), Haryana (5), Assam and Uttar Pradesh (3 each).

