INDIA

Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in fire in firecracker shop

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were burnt to death in a fire that broke out in a firecracker shop in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. when traders were setting up firecracker shops at Gymkhana Grounds in Gandhi Nagar area in the city.

Three out of 19 shops were completely gutted in the fire, which set off huge explosions sending panic among people in the area. Another shop was partially burnt.

According to police, four fire engines immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

MLA Malladi Vishnu and Vijawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata visited the spot.

Fire and police departments were investigating the reasons for the accident. Police have registered a case and took up investigation.

Both the victims were working in the shop. They were identified as Kashi and Samba, both residents of Vijayawada. They were believed to be asleep when the fire broke out. Six others who were working there ran out to safety.

Huge blasts sent panic among residents around the grounds. People ran out of their homes in fear. The residents voiced their anger over authorities allowing firecracker shops close to a petrol bunk.

20221023-124804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Direct tax collections up 35.46% in FY23 to Rs 6.48L cr...

    Pichai unveils $100 mn Google Career Certificates Fund

    Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose carrying bounty of Rs 1cr arrested

    WHO South-East Asia Region adopts Paro Declaration for access to mental...