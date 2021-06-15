The Andhra Pradesh government is making preparations and readying itself to tackle the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, including by hiring more doctors.

In an effort to provide better pediatric treatment, the state is making arrangements to train the healthcare professionals for this purpose.

On Tuesday, a group of senior ministers headed by Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas met to brainstorm on this issue, including state ministers Botcha Satyanarana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, advisor to state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, among others.

The ministers discussed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s advice of setting up health hubs across the state near human settlements.

Likewise, they decided to offer medical treatment to children at all government hospitals, including offering free treatment under the Arogyasri scheme.

Similarly, the ministers resolved to hasten the vaccination drive, especially for mothers with children below 5 years of age.

Senior health officials have been directed to be prepared to face any kind of situation during the possible third wave, including keeping all kinds of medicines handy.

The health officials have also been instructed to focus on providing better treatment to all those suffering from the black fungus infection.

Despite the number of Covid cases coming down in the state, the Health Minister and others sounded caution, noting that more than 2,000 black fungus cases have been reported fromacross the southern state.

Steps are also being taken to recruit more doctors to treat children.

–IANS

