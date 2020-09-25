Andhra records 7k Covid cases, recoveries continue to outnumber

Amaravati, Sep 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,073 new Covid cases, raising the state’s tally to 6.61 lakh, even as a lower number of recoveries outnumbered infections on Friday.

East Godavari district continues to be the lone place recording more than 1,000 cases a day for the past few days. In the latest 24 hour period, it logged 1,031 cases, swelling its tally to 92,173.

Among other places, West Godavari accounted for 931 infections, followed by Prakasam (806), Chittoor (713), Guntur (533), Nellore (459), Anantapur (456) and Krishna (423).

With the new additions, Nellore’s tally also crossed the 50,000 mark to reach 50,027.

In the southern state, seven district tallies have crossed the 50,000 mark already.

Meanwhile, Covid fatalities have reduced to just 48 on Friday. Though the deaths were below 50, the statewide toll rose to 5,606.

However, the positive development of higher recoveries and lower infections continues to hold good with 8,695 more recoveries.

Total recoveries crossed 5.88 lakh while active cases stand at 67,683.

