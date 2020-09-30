Canindia News

Andhra registers 6,133 new corona cases, over 7K recoveries

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Amaravati, Sep 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 6,133 new coronavirus infections, taking its total tally to 6.9 lakh cases, even as 7,075 more recoveries on Wednesday brought down the active cases to 58,445.

As usual, East Godavari accounted for the highest 983 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 97,174. Chittoor accounted for 925 new infections, followed by Anantapur (580), Guntur (498), West Godavari (464), Krishna (446), Nellore (415), and Srikakulam (362).

Hearteningly, West Godavari’s single-day cases halved to 464, compared with the earlier trend of around 900 infections.

In the past 24 hours, 48 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking Andhra’s COVID-19 death toll to 5,828.

–IANS

sth/tsb/bg

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More