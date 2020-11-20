Canindia News

Andhra reports 1,221 more Covid cases, tally reaches 8.59 lakh

by 0

Andhra Pradesh has registered 1,221 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.59 lakh, even as 1,829 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Friday.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours, 202, followed by Krishna (198), Chittoor (175), Guntur (144) and Visakhapatnam (69).

Among other places, Prakasam (50), Nellore (47), Anantapur (41), Srikakulam (34), Vizianagaram (32) and Kurnool (19).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.21 lakh.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 6,920. Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest number of Covid deaths at 818.

However, the southern state is consistently recording an impressive number of recoveries every day.

On Friday, 1,829 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.37 lakh.

Of the total 8.59 lakh cases, the state presently has 15,382 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 66,002 samples, raising the total number of tests conducted so far to 94.74 lakh.

–IANS

sth/rt

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Covid: Recoveries again exceed new cases in Kerala

89,562 fined for not wearing masks in Gurugram since March

No let-up in Maha Covid-19 situation, Pune worst-hit

Spit in Delhi, attract a fine of Rs 2k

CanIndia New Wire Service

Pfizer’s record breaking 9 month sprint to Covid-19 vaccine: A timeline

CanIndia New Wire Service

J&K reports 661 new Covid cases, 539 recoveries in 24hr

CanIndia New Wire Service

Eating mangoes reduces women’s facial wrinkles: Study

CanIndia New Wire Service

Pfizer to seek emergency approval for vaccine

CanIndia New Wire Service

BMC extends shutdown of all Mumbai schools, colleges till Dec 31

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested