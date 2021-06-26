Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 4,147 new Covid cases, pushing the state’s overall tally to over 18.7 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 46,126.

As many as 5,773 more persons have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to over 18.1 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 838, followed by West Godavari (571), Chittoor (569), Guntur (321), Krishna (310), Prakasam (289), Visakhapatnam (229), Kadapa (226), Nellore (196), Anantapur (180), Kurnool (160) and Vizianagaram (130) and Srikakulam (128).

Except Vizianagaram district, all others have logged overall infections beyond 1lakh.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.6 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor 2.1 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 38 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 12,566.

With 96,121 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.16 crore-mark.

