Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 6,341 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state’s overall tally to over 18.3 lakh, while its active caseload dropped to 67,629.

In a positive development, 8,486 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s total number of recoveries to over 17.5 lakh.

However, the number of recoveries dropped on Friday as compared to the previous days.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 1,247, followed by Chittoor (919), West Godavari (791), Krishna (461), Prakasam (453), Kadapa (378), Srikakulam (372), Guntur (353), Anantapur (316), Visakhapatnam (299), Nellore (295), Kurnool (266) and Vizianagaram (191).

Except for Krishna and Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though the former is inching closer towards that mark.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.5 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.1 lakh cases.

With 1.07 lakh more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.09 crore-mark.

