Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued a man who had jumped into the Krishna River to commit suicide.

A team of SDRF rescued an auto-rickshaw driver, who jumped into the river at Prakasam Barrage here, to end his life.

The man from Mangalagiri in Guntur district resorted to the extreme step due to family dispute.

On learning about the incident, SDRF team from sixth batallion of Mangalagiri rushed to the spot and rescued him.

The SDRF team later handed him over to I-Town police station of Vijyawada city police for treatment and Counselling.

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy commended the timely response and rescue efforts of the SDRF team members in saving the life.

