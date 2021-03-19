Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy solicited support from the Central government for establishing a multi-modal logistics park in the state.

Reddy is currently on a tour of Delhi and is on a meeting spree with Central ministers to woo support and investments for the southern state.

As part of a series of meetings on Thursday, he met with Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, and urged her to establish a multi-modal logistics park at Kopparthy in Kurnool district in the Rayalaseema region of AP.

He said the state is developing Kopparthy in Kadapa and Orvakal in Kurnool as industrial hubs, which are bestowed with large banks of of land, proximity to domestic demand centres and the availability of skilled workforce.

Likewise, he requested the Government of India (GoI) to focus on developing the toys sectors in the state.

Toys sector has been identified as one of the focus sectors in the industrial policy of 2018-23.

Similarly, the state identified 114 clusters under SFURTI and MSE CDP and proposed to establish an integrated toy park, encompassing the entire gamut of traditional, electronic and plush toys for domestic and export markets.

The minister said financial assistance from the Centre would help create a world class integrated toys park which could emerge as a role model.

Similarly, to give thrust to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘vocal for local’ call, the southern state identified 13 products from its 13 districts such as handlooms, handicrafts, toys, food processing and minerals.

A broad plan has been envisaged under ODOP to carry out cluster diagnostic study, special purpose vehicle formation, detailed project report preparation, district action plan preparation, implementation and monitoring evaluation.

Reddy said the state is seeking financial assistance from the Central government for cluster diagnostic study and marketing support.

The Industries Minister noted that AP will firmly provide proactive administration, skilled and abundant manpower and supportive policies to enable industrialization in the state.

He reminded that the state consistently ranked number one in state reforms action plan according to the DPIIT.

The minister also met with Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal who assured that more number of kisan express trains will be run from AP to cater to shipping the farmers’ produce.

Already, kisan expresses are shipping bananas from Kurnool railway station and Goyal assured that in similar fashion mangoes and other horticultural products will be ferried.

In his third day of Delhi tour on Friday, Reddy is scheduled to attend four more meetings.

–IANS

