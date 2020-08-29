Andhra sees over 10K cases for fourth day, rises to No 2 spot

Amaravati, Aug 29 (IANS) Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed 4.14 lakh on Saturday as 10,548 more people tested positive while 82 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,796.

With over 10,000 cases for a fourth consecutive day, the state’s tally mounted to 4,14,164. Andhra Pradesh has overtaken Tamil Nadu to become the second-worst affected state in terms of number of Covid cases. Maharashtra continued to top the list with over 7 lakh cases.

Andhra Pradesh also has the fifth-highest death toll in the country. Officials said despite a large number of fatalities, the mortality rate was still low at 0.92 per cent against the national average of 1.81 per cent.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 15 fatalities were reported from Chittoor, 11 from Nellore and eight each from East Godavari and West Godavari districts.

Six people each succumbed in Anantapur, Guntur and Kurnool districts, five each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, four each in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram while two deaths each were reported from Kadapa and Krishna.

Chittoor is the worst-affected district in terms of fatalities with 394 deaths so far, followed by East Godavari (378), Kurnool (367) and Guntur (365).

During the last 24 hours, 1,096 cases were reported from East Godavari district, pushing the district’s tally to 56,930, the highest in the state. As many as 1,038 cases were reported from Nellore and 991 from Kadapa.

The 24-hour period also saw 8,976 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative recoveries rose to 3,12,687. The state’s recovery rate stands at 75.50 per cent against the national average of 76.47 per cent.

The state now has 97,681 active cases with maximum 18,127 active cases in East Godavari, followed by 9,525 in Prakasam, 8,739 in Chittoor, 7,565 in Guntur and 7,641 in Vizianagaram.

During the last 24 hours, the authorities conducted 62,024 tests comprising 32,754 VRDL/Truenat/NACO tests and 29,270 rapid antigen tests. With this, the state has so far tested 36,03,345 samples.

