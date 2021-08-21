The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday set up a helpdesk to reach out to the workers from the state held up in war-torn Afghanistan, an official said.

Rekha Rani, Special Commissioner of Labour, said the state government took this decision to rescue the people from the state who are in distress in Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban.

As part of the helpdesk, Rani shared four numbers: 0866-2436314, 7780339884, 9492555089 and 8977925653.

“The workers or their relatives can directly call and inform their full particulars, if any, and utilise the above services to bring back the people to their native place safely,” she said.

–IANS

