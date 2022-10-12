The Andhra Pradesh government is installing meters to agricultural pump sets in the state, claiming that the move is to ensure a transparent system for the benefits of farmers.

Officials informed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday that so far 16, 63,705 farmers have come forward to fix metres for agricultural pump sets.

At a review meeting on the energy sector, the Chief Minister directed officials to properly educate farmers on the use of meters for agricultural pump sets by creating awareness that the meters would help assess their energy requirements. This would help officials assess the requirement of energy in each season and prevent the burning of transformers and pump sets.

He clarified that money for the consumed power would be directly deposited in the accounts of farmers to enable them to pay to the distribution companies. This will force accountability on the part of the distribution companies which will be bound to supply power without interruptions.

The Chief Minister asked the Energy Department to release the details of pilot project implemented in Srikakulam district that resulted in power saving and benefited farmers immensely.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also asked the officials to work on special plans to supply coal to thermal power stations continuously. He suggested maintenance of enough stocks by ferrying supplies from indigenous coal blocks like Mahanadi in Odisha and Suliyari at Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh.

He outlined the need for maintaining enough coal reserves in the state to avoid power cuts for the next summer.

In view of the increased prices of imported coal, it is necessary to work with perfect strategies to draw supplies from coal blocks in the country, he said.

Officials told the CM that they have received proposals from industrialists offering investments worth Rs 95,000 crore to establish hydrogen-based power units, hydrogen e-methanol, green ammonia and offshore wind power units at Pudimadaka in Visakhapatnam district and also near Kakinada port. Most of these proposals have come form ReNew Power company, NTPC and other companies.

Referring to the pump storage projects in the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government will pay Rs 30,000 per acre every year for those who sacrificed their lands for the Green Energy sector. While this compensation will increase by 5 per cent every 2 years, farmers who have given assigned lands also will receive the benefit.

He was also told that the 800 MW power unit at Krishnapatnam is ready for inauguration later this month while another 800 MW power unit at Vijayawada Thermal Power station would be ready by March next.

Officials also briefed the CM about the progress of works at Polavaram Project power unit and preparation for calling tenders for the 1350 MW power unit at Upper Sileru.

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary, Energy K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary, Finance, S.S. Rawat, AP GENCO MD B. Sridhar and other top officials were among those present.

