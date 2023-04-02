INDIA

Andhra teacher arrested for marrying minor student

NewsWire
0
0

Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a teacher for allegedly tricking a minor girl student to marry her.

Chalapathy (33), teacher at a private junior college at Gangaravaram in Chittoor district, married the 17-year-old student. The girl is a student of intermediate second year (12th standard) and the teacher, who was already married, took her to Bengaluru immediately after the completion of her examinations on March 29 and married her there.

On a complaint by the girl’s family, police booked Chalapathy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him on March 31.

Hailing from Bommanapalle village, Chalapathy had a love marriage with a girl from the same village three years ago. They have a son. His wife is expecting their second child.

20230402-131404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana woman throws one-year-old daughter in water sump

    If any state is providing ‘X’ incentive, we will provide ‘X-plus’:...

    Priyanka to begin Assam campaign from Monday

    K’taka AAP demands probe by HC CJI into voter ID scam