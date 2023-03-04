HEALTHINDIA

Andhra teacher dies of cardiac arrest in classroom

The spate of incidents of individuals dying of sudden cardiac arrest while attending their daily chores continued in the Telugu states as a school teacher succumbed in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday while teaching children.

The latest incident occurred at a government primary school in Vakavari Palem village of Vetapalem mandal in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to locals, P. Veera Babu (45) died sitting in the chair while taking a class. As the teacher suddenly turned motionless, the children alerted other teachers in the school.

The teachers called 108 ambulance. A Healthcare employee in the ambulance checked the pulse of the teacher but he had already succumbed.

The incident shocked the children. They were not ready to believe that their teacher who was teaching them is no longer with them. The students were seen crying.

Veera Babu used to come to the school from another village.

This is the latest in a series of incidents reported over the last two weeks in Telangana.

On February 28, a man died of cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Hyderabad. Shyam Yadav (38), a private employee collapsed and died on the badminton court while playing the game at Jayashankar Indoor Stadium Lalapet.

On February 25, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative in Nirmal district.

Mutyam, a native of Maharashtra, was dancing at the wedding reception of a relative in Pardi Avillage of Kubeer mandal of Nirmal district.

A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22.

On February 20, a man collapsed and died during a Haldi ceremony as part of the wedding of his relative in Hyderabad. The40-year-old man was applying turmeric to the groom when he suddenly collapsed and died before he could be taken to a hospital.

