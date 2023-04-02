INDIA

Andhra techie burnt alive in car

NewsWire
0
0

A software engineer was allegedly burnt alive in his car by unidentified persons in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, police said.

Charred body of Nagaraju (36) was found in the burnt car near Ganguudu Palle village on Naidupeta-Puthalapattu road. After being alerted by the locals on Sunday morning, police rushed to spot and identified the victim on the basis of the car’s registration number.

Police suspect that Nagaraju, who was working at a leading IT company in Bengaluru, was murdered past midnight and the accused tried to make it appear like an accident by pushing the car in a ditch.

Nagaraju hailed from Brahmanapalli village in the same district and is survived by wife and two children.

Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the killers. The techie is suspected to have been killed by relatives of a woman, with whom his younger brother allegedly have extramarital relations.

The extramarital relations between Purshottam and a woman of the same village had led to frequent fights between the two families. On Saturday night, the woman’s family members took Nagaraju with him to discuss the matter. They allegedly thrashed him and after tying his hands and legs locked him in the car and set it afire.

The victim’s chain, footwear and other belongings were found near the burnt car. Police gathered clues from the spot.

20230402-102604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Set up task force to nab leopard in T Narasipur: Bommai

    UP Legislative Council bypolls: SP candidate’s nomination rejected

    Himachal has special place in heart of PM Modi: BJP MP...

    Gang making fake IDs to help criminals elude the law busted