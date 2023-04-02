A software engineer was allegedly burnt alive in his car by unidentified persons in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, police said.

Charred body of Nagaraju (36) was found in the burnt car near Ganguudu Palle village on Naidupeta-Puthalapattu road. After being alerted by the locals on Sunday morning, police rushed to spot and identified the victim on the basis of the car’s registration number.

Police suspect that Nagaraju, who was working at a leading IT company in Bengaluru, was murdered past midnight and the accused tried to make it appear like an accident by pushing the car in a ditch.

Nagaraju hailed from Brahmanapalli village in the same district and is survived by wife and two children.

Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the killers. The techie is suspected to have been killed by relatives of a woman, with whom his younger brother allegedly have extramarital relations.

The extramarital relations between Purshottam and a woman of the same village had led to frequent fights between the two families. On Saturday night, the woman’s family members took Nagaraju with him to discuss the matter. They allegedly thrashed him and after tying his hands and legs locked him in the car and set it afire.

The victim’s chain, footwear and other belongings were found near the burnt car. Police gathered clues from the spot.

