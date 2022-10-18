INDIA

Andhra techie dies while trekking in US

A 32-year-old techie from Andhra Pradesh died in the United States on Sunday while on a trekking trip.

Ganguri Srinath, hailing from Guntur, suffered a fatal fall while trekking in Atlanta. The software engineer, who was working in the US for the last six years, had gone for trekking in Atlanta along with his wife and friends.

According to information reaching Srinath’s family, the incident occurred in Cleveland Mountain Hills on Sunday. While trekking in the mountains, he accidentally fell about 200 feet down. The techie suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

Srinath and his wife Saicharani, who is also a software professional, had been working in Florida. The couple had moved to Atlanta about six months ago.

Srinath was son-in-law of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader from Guntur, Sukavasi Srinivas Rao. The techie’s parents Malleshwari and Babu Rao were shocked on receiving the information about his death.

The family has urged the government to extend help to bring home the body. Srinivas Rao was in touch with Telugu Association of North America (TANA) president Anjaiah Chowdary and others in the US to make arrangements for bringing the body to Guntur.

20221018-100404

