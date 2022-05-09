INDIA

Andhra techie shot dead lover, kills self

NewsWire
0
0

A software engineer in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Monday shot dead his lover and later killed himself with the same weapon.

The shocking incident occured at Tatiparti in Podalakuru mandal.

M. Suresh Reddy shot dead Kavya, also a techie, and later turned the gun on himself to end his life.

The couple was in love for last few years. They were earlier working together at the same IT company in Bengaluru but for last few months, were operating from home.

Kavya’s family had recently learnt about the affair between them but they had refused to accept their decision to marry.

Suresh Reddy was allegedly angry over this. During the meeting with Kavya, he had a heated argument and opened fire on her. He then shot himself.

20220509-182100

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rows of burning pyres in Lucknow showcase corona tragedy

    Delhi riots: HC displeased at police report on youth’s death

    Tight security for PM’s visit to Hyderabad in view of Punjab...

    Expert recommended baby skincare routine for the monsoons