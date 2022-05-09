A software engineer in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Monday shot dead his lover and later killed himself with the same weapon.

The shocking incident occured at Tatiparti in Podalakuru mandal.

M. Suresh Reddy shot dead Kavya, also a techie, and later turned the gun on himself to end his life.

The couple was in love for last few years. They were earlier working together at the same IT company in Bengaluru but for last few months, were operating from home.

Kavya’s family had recently learnt about the affair between them but they had refused to accept their decision to marry.

Suresh Reddy was allegedly angry over this. During the meeting with Kavya, he had a heated argument and opened fire on her. He then shot himself.

20220509-182100